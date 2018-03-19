After summing up 99.75 percent of the results submitted by the election precinct commissions, it became apparent that incumbent President Vladimir Putin has received virtually 76.67 percent of the votes cast in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday, informed the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Accordingly, more than 55 million Russian citizens from 107.2 million voters have cast their ballots in Putin’s favor.

The CEC stressed that this result for the serving leader is a record in the history of post-Soviet Russia.

Communist party candidate Pavel Grudinin is in second place, with 11.79 percent of the votes received, and chairman Vladimir Zhirinovsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia is third, with 5.66 percent of the ballots.

Several world leaders have already congratulated Vladimir Putin.