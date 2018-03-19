Second meeting of the Armenia-United States Council on Trade and Investment will be convened Monday in Washington, D.C.

A delegation from Armenia, and led by Hovhannes Azizyan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments, is in the US to take part in this talk.

The parties will confer on the avenues for the expansion of bilateral cooperation on trade, economy, and investments.

A roundtable discussion, with the participation of business community representatives from both countries, also is planned to be held within the framework of this meeting.