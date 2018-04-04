The UK rejected Wednesday Russia's proposal for joint investigation into the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

The British delegation to the global chemical weapons body dismissed Russian proposal as “perverse”.

Russia’s proposal for a joint, UK/Russian investigation into the Salisbury incident is perverse. It is a diversionary tactic, and yet more disinformation designed to evade the questions the Russian authorities must answer. — UK Delegation OPCW (@UK_OPCW) April 4, 2018

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Another 24 European countries, the US, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats.

Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.