YEREVAN. – Fourth President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will give his entire salary to charity. Hasmik Petrosyan, the person in charge of Sarkissian’s office, told this to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times; HZh) newspaper.

“According to the latter [Petrosyan], Sarkissian has decided to get his salary and do charity [with it], but it is not clear yet as to which organizations the amount will be transferred to. (…). Armen Sarkissian had turned down his salary also during his years of working as ambassador [to the UK].

“To HZh’s other question—Will Armen Sarkissian live in the [presidential] service apartment?—Hasmik Petrosyan informed that, for now, he will live at his [own] home in the capital city [Yerevan].

“The President’s service house is located at the address of 74 Dzorap [Street] (…). Also, he will have a state-owned summer residence in Sevan [town] (…). He will be provided with a special motor vehicle. A personal doctor is set aside to track the Republic president’s health condition,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.