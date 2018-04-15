YEREVAN. – Fadey Charchoghlyan, the Ambassador of Armenia to Greece, continues his activities in this capacity.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted this commenting on the information disseminated in the press, and according to which Charchoghlyan will be appointed head of the protocol division of the staff of fourth President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia.

“If there will be changes, the public will be notified about that,” Balayan added.