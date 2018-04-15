The American DigitalGlobe operator company of high-resolution Earth imagery products and solutions has released satellite photos which, according to this company, show the facilities that were destroyed in Syria during Saturday’s missile strikes by the US, UK, and France, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

DigitalGlobe posted two photos of these buildings on its Twitter account.

Also, the company provided these photos to The Washington Post, which noted that these are the photos of the Shinshar chemical weapons facility outside Homs town.

These photos were taken a day before and on the day of the aforementioned missile strikes.