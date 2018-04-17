YEREVAN. – Armenia Police have decided to put an en to the rally launched by opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, and demanded from him to immediately inform about this to the participants in this rally.

The respective statement issued by the police says in case of failure to comply with this police request, the latter are authorized to disperse this rally, including by taking special measures prescribed by law.

“We warn the organizers of the rally not to continue the unlawful rally,” the statement notes, in particular.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.