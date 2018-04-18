YEREVAN. – Protesters who have been holding demonstrations in Yerevan for the sixth day in a row have surrounded the municipality building.

The demonstrators are shouting “Taron, go out” and “Shame” urging mayor Taron Margaryan to go out.

The central entrance is closed, and the protesters sit down by the gates of the building.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.