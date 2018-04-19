YEREVAN. – Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, which will be the first one after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s election as the Prime Minister of Armenia, will soon kick off at the government building.

Female police officers are standing outside the entrance to the government building, whereas the protesters—led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—are at the park adjacent to the city hall.

Acting Minister of Health Levon Altunyan, who visited the government building, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that all those, who were injured during clashes between demonstrators and police, were provided with necessary medical care, and that he had visited them.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by holding rallies, marching, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.