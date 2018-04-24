YEREVAN. – I hope that this will really be an opportunity to change something for the better.

Businessman Ruben Vardanyan on Tuesday told aforesaid to reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, reflecting on the most recent developments in the country.

"It's very important that we are spending this day [the Genocide anniversary] as we have always spent. We shall keep this recollection in us, be optimistic, go forward," Vardanyan said. "I hope that this will really be an opportunity to change something for the better.

“The Armenian nation has a very clear and bright future, if we realize that together we shall do a very hard and long work that will require strength and freedom from us.”