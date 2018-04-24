YEREVAN.- No member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) can become the Prime Minister of the country, the leader of Civil Contract Party, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference with foreign journalists on Tuesday.

According to him, ex-PM Serzh Sargsyan said that force, that gained 7% in the election can not win.

"Now Armenians joke that 7% is more than 93%. Our movement was supported by 90% of the population of Armenia, as well as support for the diaspora. The candidate of RPA won't be nominated for the prime minister's post. The era of RPA rule ended in Armenia. In Armenia the era of board of RPA has ended. Attempts to revive this force won't be crowned with success," Pashinyan said.

Asked about his nomination for the PM's post, Pashinyan said: "If the people put such responsibility on me, I will not refuse. I think it will be so. We must ensure free elections in Armenia. The political crisis began at the time when people totally stopped trusting elections. The first thing we need to do is reform the election code."

To the question whether there was any guarantee that the RPA will not head the government, he replied: "The RPA does not exist, only its ghost remains. I do not need any guarantees from the RPA. We have a stronger guarantee, a guarantee of the people and the Diaspora. I do not see any force that can resist the people of Armenia. "

Asked whether Karen Karapetyan's nomination is possible if he leaves the Republican Party, Pashinyan replied: "No!"