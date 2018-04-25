YEREVAN.- Armenia has no government from now on, the Civil Contract party leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during the rally at the Republic Square (PHOTOS).

Pointing the government building, Pashinyan said: "Some people in this building believe that the people are so surprised and satisfied with the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan that after the yesterday's celebration he forgot why they have gathered."

According to Pashinyan, Karen Karapetyan hoped that after the April 23 celebration and April 24 commemoration day people will not take to the streets

"What happened today makes it clear that Karen Karapetyan should unconditionallly recognize the victory of our revolution and do not show any desire to remain at the helm of power. We demand unambiguous and unconditional surrender of the RPA", Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, from the moment of Serzh Sargsyan's resignation, the entire government has retired.