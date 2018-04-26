YEREVAN. – Opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, and Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, NA “Tsarukyan Faction” head—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan on Wednesday had a talk.

Pashinyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

“We discussed the created internal political situation and the possible solutions,” he wrote. “The discussions will continue.”

There were no reporters at the meeting.

After 11-day protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.