YEREVAN. – Today we will meet with the [ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s] RPA [parliamentary] faction, and it will become clear how they will vote during the election of the [new] Prime Minister.

Opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—whom this faction nominated, during its meeting a short while ago, as their candidate for the next PM of Armenia—on Monday stated the aforesaid to reporters in Parliament.

“The matter is not that whether or not to elect someone PM,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “The matter is about resolving the [current political] crisis [in Armenia]; representatives of the RPA faction will give the answer to that question. They have recorded that if other factions support my candidacy, they will not obstruct.”

To the question that, having majority in Parliament, whether the RPA would thwart the amendments to the Electoral Code of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan responded as follows, in particular: “That, too, is a matter of political situation and agreements. (…). The general principle is that we must try to resolve—by considering many viewpoints—all matters, including the matter of [deadlines for the next] snap [parliamentary] elections.”