YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia has a consolidated decision, and Armenia will have a Prime Minister on May 8, head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Friday.

In response to a remark that last time RPA also pledged not to interfere with the election process, but voted against Pashinyan, Baghdasaryan stressed: “You were not attentive. During the previous vote we did not interfere, but we are supporting now.”

When asked whether the MPs who will vote for Pashinyan's candidacy, the head of the RPA faction answered: “If they do not vote, how will he be elected? Please, leave these questions to us.”

During the special session of the National Assembly on May 1, the Republican Party of Armenia voted against the opposition candidate, Yelk faction MP Nikol Pashinyan. Two other factions – ARF and Tsarukyan – supported his candidacy, but did not get sufficient number of votes. On May 8 the parliament will elect a PM for the second time. If they fail, the president will be forced to dissolve the parliament and appoint early elections in 30-45 days.