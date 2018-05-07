YEREVAN. – Today, the nationwide movement in Armenia has absorbed the electorate of everyone.

Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly (NA), said the aforementioned at Monday’s parliamentary briefings.

In his words, however, the country’s current electoral code should be amended prior to the expected snap parliamentary election.

“Such an environment of elections should be formed that it be truly democratic, with equal conditions,” Rustamyan said, in particular. “And there shall be no doubt about the results.”

Also, he noted that an equal opportunity should be provided for all political forces so that they can run in this election.

The ARF parliamentary faction head added, however, that no one can say a specific time frame yet for the snap parliamentary election.

“By saying a reasonable time we mean the resolving of all these matters and to go to it with cohesion,” Armen Rustamyan stated. “The time frames also should be as a result of cohesion.”