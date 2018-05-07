Germany and France urged not to tear up Iranian nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“We don’t think there is any justifiable reason to pull out of this agreement and we continue to make the case for it to our American friends. We’ll deal with the (U.S.) decision but like Jean-Yves said, we want to adhere to this agreement,” Reuters reported quoting Maas.

According to Jean-Yves Le Drian, Paris and Berlin are determined to preserve Iranian nuclear agreement in order to avoid nuclear proliferation.

“We are determined to save this deal because this accord safeguards against nuclear proliferation and is the right way to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon,” Le Drian concluded.