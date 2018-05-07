YEREVAN. – Increased tension in Artsakh cannot be ruled out, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Russia’s Ekho Moskvy radio station.

He noted that, according to the Constitution, the executive power is in the hands of the Prime Minister and the government.

“Political assessment and programs should be defined within the government. It’s a different story that, given my experience in international affairs, they can turn for my advice. I will be happy to express my opinion. I will be very specific in expressing my opinion if I see that the processes are going in the direction of violating the constitution, law and interests of the people of Armenia,” he said.

Asked about the fears of the Armenians that Azerbaijan can use the situation and launch hostilities, Sarkissian said: “I personally know President Ilham Aliyev, I know him well enough ... But the situation, the policy is such, and the time is very sensitive. It is impossible to exclude the growth of tension in Karabakh. The government should be seriously engaged in this and ensure the security of the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, and ensure that Armenia's support for Artsakh is in place.”

Sarkissian added that the issue is leading to Russia, as Russia is Armenia’s strategic, military and political partner.

“The Armenian army is very close to the Russian. We are getting military and technical support for Russia, not NATO or China. Secondly, both countries are CSTO members. Thirdly, Russian military base is located in Armenia. Armenia needs this base. I am not sure whether Russia needs it, it is up to Moscow and the Russian president to decide, but we need it, and the Russian-Armenian relations need it. Therefore, I will always struggle to ensure that relations between Armenia and Russia are strong,” he said.