YEREVAN.- Corruption must be eradicated in the Police, Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan said, commenting on the appointments of heads of Police and NSS.

According to PM Pashinyan, the NSS must take serious actions to tackle corruption.

“Of course, this goes also for the Police and we must just eliminate corruption from the Republic of Armenia and we have to do this very quickly. The citizens of Armenia must feel the difference every day. The assessment of the work done by the Police Chief and NSS Director will be based on the results of the implementation of these tasks”, Pashinyan said, underlining that the people want to feel the results.

Earleir it was reported that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Valeri Osipyan Police Chief of Armenia. By another decree Armen Sarkissian appointed Artur Vanetsyan as Director of National Security Service of Armenia.