The UK, French, German and Iranian FMs will discuss the Iranian nuclear deal on Tuesday following US withdrawal from the agreement, UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“We are working with France and Germany to explore the best way forward. We will look at potential options for supporting continued sanctions relief for Iran to ensure we meet our commitments under the deal, as well as calling on Iran to continue to abide by the restrictions the deal places upon their nuclear programme,” the statement said.

According to Jonson, his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif “is a chance to discuss how we can continue to support sanctions relief with Iran while they maintain their nuclear agreement obligations, but also raise our worries about Iran’s wider, disruptive, behaviour in the Middle East region.”

“I also call on the US to avoid any actions that could prevent the remaining parties to the agreement from meeting their commitments under the deal – including delivering sanctions relief through legitimate trade,” UK FM concluded.