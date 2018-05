Trump: Melania 'doing really well' after surgery

Gevorg Kostanyan: Nikol Pashinyan is not a super PM

Trump: Trade talks are continuing with China

Spain PM congratulates Pashinyan on becoming PM

European Energy Commissioner to visit Iran on May 19-20

Why we should eat all our meals before 3pm

Netanyahu suggests Erdogan “not to preach morality” to Israel

Kurdish presidential candidate of Turkey pledges to open Armenian-Turkish border without preconditions

Media: Palestinian leader hospitalized

Johnson: UK, France, Germany to discuss Iran deal after US withdrawal

New Premier: Armenia diplomatic corps must be kept away from impact of political changes (PHOTOS)

Rouhani: Iran not to withdraw from nuclear deal until it benefits country

Armenia PM says sales of weapons to Azerbaijan was discussed with Lukashenko

New Armenia PM: We shall not go along populistic path (PHOTOS)

German coach Joachim Low extends contract until 2022

International Federation of Journalists supports blogger Lapshin

Armenia PM: I think snap parliamentary election will be held this year

At least 61 killed in Gaza Strip border protests

Armenia attorney general comments on why opposition MPs were arrested and released on May 22

52 babies were born in Yerevan on May 14

Modigliani’s painting sold for $157.2 million at Sotheby's

3 candidates to replace Chelsea coach Conte

Karabakh MFA: There is high level of Artsakh-Armenia cooperation in foreign policy

Armenia’s Attorney General has no plans to resign

Rector of Shirak State University resigns amid protests

Barça, Real Madrid favor increasing number of Club World Championship participants

Karabakh army soldier, who was wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, is transferred to Yerevan

Antibiotics tied to higher kidney stone risk

Karabakh President, Armenia armed forces’ chief discuss building of army

Exclusive. Actor Roman Mitichyan on visting Armenia with Serj Tankian and new Hollywood projects with Christian Bale and Sylvester Stallone

Iniesta to continue professional career either in Japan or China

Earthquake hits Kazakhstan

PTSD may raise odds for irregular heartbeat

Turkey declares 3-day mourning over deadly clashes in Gaza

Messi tops best footballers’ list of big-5 European league season

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

North Korea begins dismantlement of Punggye-ri nuclear test site

Rooney to get €5mn annually at MLS

U.S. scientists use cellular reprogramming approach to promote muscle regeneration

Newspaper: New business “duo” forming in Armenia

Turkey recalls its ambassadors to US, Israel

Roberto Mancini takes helm of Azzurri

Saudi referee suspended, not to officiate at 2018 World Cup

Erdogan accuses Israel of 'genocide' after Palestinian deaths on Gaza border

Condition of soldier wounded in Karabakh is critical but stable

Hakob Arshakyan to be appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

Netanyahu calls Israeli actions in Gaza self-defense against Hamas

Egypt, Russia criticize U.S. embassy relocation to Jerusalem

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announces a three-day mourning

Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris

Maria Zakharova: Russia reserves right to respond to EU’s expansion of anti-Russian sanctions

Armen Ashotyan and EPP's chairman discuss EU-Armenia cooperation

EU's Mogherini calls for "utmost restraint" amid Gaza protest deaths

Next EAEU summit will be held in St. Petersburg

Nikol Pashinyan expresses confidence over strengthening relations with Kyrgyzstan

Nazarbayev urges EAEU leaders to discuss connection of Black and Caspian Seas by navigation channel

Marathon runner narrowly avoids death after drinking too much water

Putin invites EEU, Moldova leaders to visit World Cup in Russia

Belarus president calls for civilized resolution of disputes in EAEU

UN head worried about 'high number of people killed' in Gaza

Moscow comments on US embassy opening in Jerusalem

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 14.05.2018

Russia's President speaks about Eurasian Union’s achievements

Lavrov says situation on Iran nuclear deal is a crisis

Japan’s first ambassador to Armenia concludes his mission

Palestine: US Embassy in Jerusalem may create instability

Pashinyan confirms Armenia’s commitment to international obligations

Putin: EAEU leaders agree to grant observer status to Moldova

Pashinyan: Armenia is determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan

US opens embassy in Jerusalem

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Sochi

Nalbandian addresses diplomats: Cold numbers and facts show huge amount of work

Pashinyan: Armenia and Belarus should use untapped potential

Merkel: NATO's 2% defense spending target not some fetish

Security service provides details on Bangladesh citizens who entered Armenia from Azerbaijan’s Nakhijevan

143 babies were born in Yerevan on May 11-13

Dollar drops in Armenia

NATO hopes to hold another NATO-Russian council meeting

Lukashenko: There are no problems in relations with Armenia

2018 World Cup: Provisional Iran squad

Artak Ananyan has been appointed as the Interim Chairman of the Management Board of Ardshinbank

IMF: Reduction in interest rates helped GDP growth reach 7.5 percent in Armenia

EU expands sanctions on Russia

7 Palestinians killed in protests on Israeli border

Armenia citizen injured in Georgia road accident undergoes surgery

Eurasian Economic Union to sign deal with China, Iran

Oldest Armenia resident dead at 117

Nikol Pashinyan, Tigran Sargsyan discuss upcoming Eurasian summit

Junior European Judo Cup: Armenia’s Meruzhan Sargsyan becomes bronze medalist

PM Pashinyan to President Putin: No one doubts importance of Armenia-Russia relations

Person found dead in Yerevan house basement

Putin: Armenia is Russia’s closest partner and regional ally

Armenia PM and Russia president meet in Sochi

Neymar says rumors about his transfer are becoming annoying

Man found dead in Yerevan animal barn

Dodon invites Armenia PM to visit Moldova

Alcohol and tobacco are by far the biggest threat to human welfare of all addictive drugs

PM Pashinyan to President Dodon: Armenia is ready to give new impetus to relations with Moldova

Buffon, Juventus break records