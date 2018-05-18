Europe wants Tehran to continue fulfilling the nuclear deal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

Tehran should continue the implementation of the Iranian deal to guarantee control and security, RIA Novosti reported quoting Merkel.

As reported earlier, on May 8, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran, while other parties to the deal were against the US decision and expressed their intention to stay committed to the agreement.