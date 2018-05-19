US police identified the man found dead of a gunshot wound inside a luxury vehicle in a Sun Valley neighborhood late Tuesday, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Oganes Kalpakchyan, a 42-year-old Los Angeles resident, was killed when someone opened fire on him as he sat in the driver’s seat of a Mercedes Benz.The shooting, which occurred just after 10 p.m., startled several of the resident living in the quiet neighborhood. Neighbors said they heard five to seven shots. Some said they thought the loud noises were fireworks.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting itself. Detectives did not have a description of a suspect.

Detectives on Tuesday night and Wednesday asked some residents in the neighborhood with security cameras outside their homes for any video footage of the street, taken that night in hopes of identifying a suspect.