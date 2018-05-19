YEREVAN. – The FBI investigators have not visited Armenia, director of Armenia's National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan said during a meeting of the heads of the Armenian media outlets.

Commenting on media reports, Vanetsyan said: “There are no employees of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations in Armenia. These are fake reports”.

The media reports suggested that the U.S. investigators launched proceedings against the brothers of Serzh Sargsyan – Sashik and Levon, and FBI investigators allegedly visited Armenia in this regard.