The United States accused Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro and number two official in the country Diosdado Cabello of getting profit from drug trade.
This is the first time Washington points to Maduro’s links to the drug trade.
“In addition to money laundering and illegal mineral exports, Cabello is also directly involved in narcotics trafficking activities,” the statement by Treasury says.
“Cabello, along with President Maduro and others, divided proceeds from these narcotics shipments,” it says.
Treasury Department says that Venezuelan officials has used state-owned enterprises to launder money to Costa Rica and Russia.
Sanctions were imposed against Cabello, his wife and his brother.