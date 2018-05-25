YEREVAN. – There is no need in the discussions over construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia, Minister of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources Arthur Grigoryan said.

The Minister said he had not discussed the issue with Prime Minister Pashinyan as well.

Asked to comment on the fact that Pashinyan, when introducing Grigoryan to the ministry's staff, said that the issue of the new NPP is a focus of attention, the minister noted: “This requires profound professional and expert analysis. We cannot immediately say that we will build a new nuclear power plant. Today, we have enough electricity generating structures to cover domestic consumption. As for the construction of a new NPP, there are no discussions or decisions. If there are, I will inform everyone”.