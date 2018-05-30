YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday will pay a two-day official visit to Georgia.

During his trip, Pashinyan will meet separately with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, parliament chairman Irakli Kobakhidze, and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian PM will lay a wreath to the memorial at the Square of Heroes in capital city Tbilisi, and pay tribute.

In addition, Pashinyan will meet with representatives of the Armenian community of Tbilisi, and visit the “Hovhannes Tumanyan House” Scientific-Cultural Center.

While in the Georgian capital city, the Armenian PM will also attend the events devoted to the centennial of the declaration of the First Republic of Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister to visit Javakheti