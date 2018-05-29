YEREVAN.- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Georgia on a two-day official visit on May 30, the PM’s Office reported.
During the visit the Armenian PM will have meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Speaker of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze and His Holiness and Beatitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.
The Armenian PM is also scheduled to visit Javakheti, Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki to meet with the local Armenian community representatives.