US First lady Melania Trump will not be joining President Donald Trump on his upcoming trips to the G7 summit in Quebec and the highly anticipated summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore, her spokeswoman told ABC News.

The 48-year-old first lady has not been seen in public since May 10.

On May 14, the White House announced that Melania Trump underwent a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

“She’s been involved in several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week,” said Stephanie Grisham, her director of communications.

She added that Melania Trump is soon expected to attend several other events.