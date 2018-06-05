YEREVAN. – Hraparak (Square) newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Monday asked and waited all day so that the government news services respond to its questions; they promised, but did not send, wrote the paper.

“The questions were related to First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit paid to Dushanbe where he had participated in the meeting of the heads of the governments of the CIS countries.

“We were trying to find out whether Mr. Mirzoyan met [in Dushanbe] with the RF [Russian Federation] Prime Minister [Dmitry Medvedev]; if not, [whether] ours or the Russian side did not initiate [it].

“Let’s remind that that the leaders (…) representing the Armenian side at the [CIS] Prime Ministers’ meetings have always had tête-à-tête talks with the head of the RF government. But the RA Constitution does not at all specify a position of First Deputy Prime Minister; that is, there cannot be a word about a ‘transfer of [the former PM’s] powers [to the incumbent first deputy PM],’” wrote Hraparak.