My resignation isn't connected with requirements of participants of protest actions, Karabakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters on Wednesday.

"I participated in the policy of economic reforms in the country. I think that everything worked out, and the foundations that were laid will ensure high rates of economic development in our republic. I'm still young and I'm not going to leave politics. I will continue to lead the party, "Harutyunyan added.

As reported earlier, Karabakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan and the Chief of Police of the Republic of Artsakh, Kamo Aghajanyan on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation to the President of Artsakh.

