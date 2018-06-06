The Chief of Police of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Kamo Aghajanyan, on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation to the President of Artsakh.

“The wave of protests that occurred in recent times [in capital city Stepanakert] gave us all a reason for contemplation. And the reason for my concern was not only the demand for my resignation, but also the objective of not to undermine the country’s internal security and to refrain from domestic political tensions,” Aghajanyan’s respective statement reads, in particular. “Taking into account the demand risen in [Karabakh’s] society regarding the submitting of my resignation, I have submitted to Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan a report on [my] being dismissed from the position of [Artsakh] Police Chief.”