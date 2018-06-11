The government of Armenia has put on the agenda of its Cabinet meeting on Monday a package of draft laws, pursuant to which road-tax payers who enter the country with trucks registered in Iran shall be exempt from road tax in Armenia, if these vehicles will be at a maximum of one kilometer from the Armenia-Iran border—during their period of entry into Armenia, in the areas under customs control.

As per the explanatory section of this package of bills, the problem is that Iranian trucks do not enter Armenia so as not to pay the road tax, and therefore all related cargo-transportation services are provided in Iran.