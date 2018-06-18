General Manvel Grigoryan, MP of the Republican Party of Armenia faction and the chairman of the Yerkrapah Voulnteer Union, was detained on Saturday within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence.

The National Security Service on Sunday disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren and other individuals had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at his house. The second criminal case on charges of embezzlement was opened.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Monday petitioned to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with a request for launching a special session of the parliament to debate on the attorney general’s petition to starting a procedure to get parliamentary consent for launching a criminal prosecution against Grigoryan.

Later in the day it was informed that the Armenian parliament will convene a special session on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on Monday, NSS director Arthur Vanetsyan said Grigoryan will not be released.

Bulgarian parliament has ratified the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

In a statement issued on Monday, Bulgarian Embassy in Armenia said they are looking forward to continue working with the Armenian partners for CEPA’s implementation.

The agreement has already been ratified by the parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.

At present, there is no clear arrangement with respect to a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, spokesperson for Armenian MFA Tigran Balayan said.

In his words, if a final agreement is reached, the place and date of this talk will be notified in advance.

When asked about the supplying of the Polonez Belarusian multiple launch rocket system to Azerbaijan, Balayan said Armenia does not consider satisfactory Belarus’ response to the matter of arms supply to Azerbaijan.

A group comprising 25 permanent representatives from OSCE is on a visit to Armenia. The group led by Véronique Roger-Lacan was received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

PM presented his views on holding a snap parliamentary election, making amendments to the Electoral Code, combating against corruption, improving the business climate, and fighting against monopolies in Armenia. He also touched upon the negotiation process to resolve the Karabakh conflict.

The delegation reaffirmed OSCE’s readiness to develop and deepen cooperation with Armenia, in order to assist in the Armenian government’s reforms.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Artsakh on Saturday. During his trip Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited military outposts of Artsakh army units located in the eastern direction of the line of contact.

Armenian PM also held consultations in the headquarters of the Artsakh Defense Army.