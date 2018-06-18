YEREVAN. – Bulgarian parliament has ratified the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Monday.

Thus, Bulgaria which is holding the EU Council presidency is one of the first countries to ratify the agreement, Bulgarian Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to continue work with our Armenian partners for its [CEPA’s] implementation,” the statement says.

The agreement that was signed on 24 November, 2017 has been ratified by the parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.