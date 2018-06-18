Armenia does not consider satisfactory Belarus’ response to the matter of arms supply to Azerbaijan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Monday said the aforementioned at a press briefing.

When asked about the supplying of the Polonez Belarusian multiple launch rocket system to Azerbaijan, he noted that the Armenian side had sent respective signals to Belarus at various levels, and that open and undisclosed work was underway in this regard.

“The response [from Belarus] is not satisfactory,” Balayan said, in particular.