All the circumstances, including the possible complicity by senior officials from the Ministry of Defense (MOD), will be examined during the investigation of the case involving Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly (NA) “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Tuesday stated about the abovementioned at the NA special session. He noted this while submitting his petition for getting parliamentary consent for launching criminal proceedings against Grigoryan, including him in these proceedings as a defendant, and bringing charges against him.

Davtyan said there were some people along the lines of this case, and who were accomplices in the charge of illegal acquisition of weapons and ammunition.

“All the circumstances without exception will become subject of investigation,” he added, in particular.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on charges of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at the house of General Manvel Grigoryan and in areas belonging to him.

