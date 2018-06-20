Iran's oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said he would not participate in the OPEC+ meeting.

On Friday OPEC nations will discuss an increase in oil production, Reuters reported.

The U.S. advocates such measures to reduce the cost of the resource on the market, while Russia also supports an increase in production.

“I don’t believe at this meeting we can reach agreement. OPEC is not the organization to receive instruction from President Trump ... OPEC is not part of the Department of Energy of the United States,” Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters.

According to Zanganeh, he will leave Vienna on Friday before OPEC holds talks with non-OPEC producers.