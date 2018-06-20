North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his readiness to maintain international peace and stability, Xinhua reported.

His remarks came after a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

"I will guide all WPK members and the DPRK people to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by Comrade General Secretary and me, to lift the unbreakable DPRK-China relations to a new level," Kim Jong Un said.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing with his wife on Tuesday. Over the past few months, this is the third visit of the North Korean leader to China. North Korean leader together with his wife made an unofficial visit to China on March 25-28. This trip was his first foreign visit after coming to power in 2011. His second visit to China took place on May 7-8 in Dalian.