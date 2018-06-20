YEREVAN. – Investigation into General Manvel Grigoryan’s case will provide answers to all the questions, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigiryan said.

His comment came in response to the question about recent disclosure of the National Security Service.

“It is not connected with the person at all, it is connected with the problem and numerous activities that have been conducted and will be conducted to solve the problem. The public will be aware of it and the investigation will determine the extent to which this network was spread,” he said.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested, and he now faces criminal charges.