The seventh Russian-Armenian interregional forum, and devoted to the digital initiatives of Armenia and Russia within the framework of the implementation of the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries—which comprises Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—will be held on June 29, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The forum is aimed at the expansion of trade and economic ties between the regions of Armenia and Russia, in a developing digital economy.

The key event of this forum will be its plenary session, during which several bilateral cooperation documents will be signed too.

Five panel discussions also are on the program of this forum.

In addition, a Communication Exchange—aimed at expanding ties between Armenian and Russian entrepreneurs—will be established at this forum.