It’s a matter of honor. My dear friends too don’t understand me right now. But I believe in my country, justice, and my friends.

National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, on Tuesday had said the aforementioned, in a capital city Yerevan court building, to his attorney Arsen Mkrtchyan.

At the time, the 72 hours of Grigoryan’s formal detention period were over, but the court had not yet ruled that he be placed under arrest.

In the respective footage, which Mkrtchyan posted on his Facebook page, he asked Grigoryan that since his 72 hours were up and he was told that he was free at present, why he was not leaving the court building. And Manvel Grigoryan responded as follows:

“First, we have at this moment a matter of honor, which I don’t know who wants to prove what. Most of all I need to prove my innocence. I was a commander of tens of thousands of people, I have passed a path with tens of thousands of people. I don’t know who thinks how much about me today, but the important [thing is that] I act correctly. And I have no right to get upset with my country, or to evade. I shall not obstruct. The problem isn’t in me.”

He had added that if something should go wrong, time is the judge of everyone, and we will know who it was.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in other areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested, and he now faces criminal charges.