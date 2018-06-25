News
Georgia new FM lauds relations with Armenia
Georgia new FM lauds relations with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday had a telephonic conversation with new Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.

Congratulating Zalkaliani on assuming the office of Georgia’s FM, Mnatsakanyan wished him success in this important mission and reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to continue the joint work toward making bilateral cooperation grow deeper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Georgia’s newly appointed FM, for his part, noted that he lauds the relations that have been formed between the two peoples and countries.

The parties stressed that the Armenian PM’s recent official visit to Georgia, and the arrangements that were made during that trip, build a solid foundation for the further strengthening and expanding of bilateral relations.

Also, the interlocutors exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
