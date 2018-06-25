News
Armenian MP's wife will be detained
Armenian MP's wife will be detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.—A decision to detain MP Manvel Grigoryan's wife Nazik Amiryan has been made. The reports were confirmed for the Armenian News-NEWS.am by Special Investigative Service.

Trucks with army-produced canned food banned for sale were found on June 19. According to the drivers, Nazik Amiryan ordered to load canned food and take them away.

As reported earlier, after the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

Earlier, General Manvel Grigoryan’s son, Karen Grigoryan—who recently resigned from his office as Mayor of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city—has been included in this criminal case, as a defendant. A signature bond to not leave the country was chosen as preventive measure for Karen Grigoryan.
