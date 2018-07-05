NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.07.2018

The employees of the National Security Service (NSS) completed a special operation in the house of Alexander Sargsyan, brother of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan, which lasted eight hours.

After the special operation, employees of the NSS left the house, escorting Alexander Sargsyan and his son Hayk out of the building.

On Thursday it was revealed that the Armenian ex-president's nephew Hayk Sargsyan is suspected of an attempted murder.

The General Attorney decided to reopen investigation into the wounding of Yerevan resident Davit Simonyan dating back to 2007.

The investigators believe that Simonyan was wounded not by his friend who said that the gun went off accidentally, but by Hayk Sargsyan who wounded the man in an attempt to kill him.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday paid a working visit to Syunik Province.

PM met with the residents of Sisian, Goris, Kapan, Kajaran and Meghri.

Speaking during at the public assembly in Goris, Pashinyan said there no longer are and will not be “untouchable” people in Armenia.

“I don’t care who has committed a crime, or any unlawful action; such persons shall be held accountable,” Pashinyan noted. “The time of the feudalists and the ‘little princes’ has passed [in the country].”

Spanish police and Interpol said they broke up an organized crime network, which also involved Armenians.

Overall, 129 people, most of them Armenians, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of weapons and stolen jewelry, Interpol said.

The arrests were made in Spain and France, with more than 70 properties raided during an operation.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on July 30, on a two-day state visit.

Along the lines of his state visit to Armenia, the President of Italy is scheduled to meet also with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly President Ara Babloyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

In addition, the Sergio Mattarella-led delegation will pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial where it will lay a wreath to the monument that eternalizes the memory of the victims of this tragedy.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills is confident more U.S. investments will come to Armenia.

American business people of all background are very interested in making investments if the new government follows through its commitment its equitable society, level playing field for business, and elimination of corruption, he said.

Speaking about the Millennium Challenge Corporation's compact, Ambassador added that Armenia has to meet criteria and standards of the MCC in the areas of fighting corruption, political liberty and media freedom.