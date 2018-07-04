Italy president to arrive in Armenia on state visit

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on July 30, on a two-day state visit.
According to the statement by the Armenian President’s Office, on the same day, Sargsyan and Mattarella will meet at the residence of the President of Armenia.
Along the lines of his state visit to Armenia, the President of Italy is scheduled to meet also with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly President Ara Babloyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.
In addition, the Sergio Mattarella-led delegation will pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial where it will lay a wreath to the monument that eternalizes the memory of the victims of this tragedy.