Pashinyan: Armenia stays Russia’s ally, but will develop relations with West
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia stays a close ally of Russia and we hope to develop our relations with Russia - but with NATO and Western countries and European Unions and United States as well, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told Euronews

“So we aren’t going to make a U-turn in our foreign policy,” Pashinyan said.

He recalled that Armenia is a partner country for NATO and participates in NATO missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

“This gives us (the) opportunity to participate in providing the international security. But we are member of the Organization of Collective Security treaty and we see in general Armenia in this organisation and this security system,” he added.

In an interview with Euronews, Pashinyan affirmed his government readiness to fight against corruption but said “it's very important to do it strongly in the framework of law with protection of human rights.”

“I was a political prisoner in Armenia, and it would be big humiliation for me if in Armenia we would have new political prisoners,” he added.

Armenian PM emphasized that he hopes to make Armenian economy more attractive for foreign investments.

“We have managed to make big economic changes. We have establish level playing field for all the economy players. We hope to make (the) Armenian economy more attractive for foreign investments. We will make stronger Armenian democracy with help of our international partners or without help of our international partners.”
