128 people killed in Pakistan election rally bombing
128 people killed in Pakistan election rally bombing
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The deadliest attack in Pakistan’s troubled election campaign killed 128 people, including a candidate, in southwestern Baluchistan province on Friday ahead of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, The Times of Israel reported.

Sharif returned late Friday from London along with his daughter Maryam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said. Maryam Sharif faces seven years in jail.

In the southwestern Baluchistan town of Mastung, Siraj Raisani a candidate in the provincial Parliament, died when a suicide bomber blew himself up amid scores of supporters who had gathered at a rally.
