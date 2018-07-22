News
Explosion occurs at Kabul airport
Explosion occurs at Kabul airport
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


There was an explosion at the entrance to Kabul international airport on Sunday, immediately after Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum had returned home from exile, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

Dostum was not injured in the blast.

“We can confirm 10 people have been killed or wounded in the explosion caused by a suicide attacker on foot,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.

At least 11 people were killed in the explosion, TOLOnews TV informed on Twitter, citing the interior ministry of Afghanistan.

But Xinhua News Agency informed, citing the eyewitness, about at least 20 casualties.

Hundreds of people, including senior Afghan officials, had assembled on the airport runway to welcome Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, who had spent 14 years in Turkey.
