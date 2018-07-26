NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.07.2018

Second President Robert Kocharyan is at the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, and he is being questioned in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2008.

SIS spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. She added that investigative activities were underway with Kocharyan’s participation, and that other details will be provided later.

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, on Thursday arrived in the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location that when asked by journalists as to whether he had come for questioning in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2008, he responded, “Yes.”

Restoration work is underway at the Armenian church in Akşehir town of Turkey’s Konya Province. The church, which is being restored through the Akşehir municipality funds, is planned to be turned into an art center, according to İstasyon Gazetesi of Turkey.

The mayor of Akşehir got familiarized with the restoration work, and assured that the 2mn-lira (approx $500,000) restoration will be completed in January 2019. He stressed that this Armenian church will become an art center where art exhibitions will be held.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an extensive interview to Al Jazeera’s flagship interview program “Talk to Al Jazeera.”

In particular, Pashinyan told Al Jazeera he is ready to meet Azerbaijan’s President face-to-face to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and that Armenia is ready to establish a diplomatic relationship with Turkey without any precondition and that its side of the border with Turkey has never been closed.

Also, he told Robin Forestier-Walker that the recent revolution in Armenia now guarantees all Armenian citizens equality under the law and equal playing field for all businesses. His message to those who want to do business with Armenia and in Armenia is that his government guarantees the security of any investment.

The 102nd Russian Military Base in [Gyumri] the Republic of Armenia corresponds to national interests of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station of the Russian capital city.

In Pashinyan’s words, the Russian border guards in Armenia protect the country’s border with Turkey.

“And that’s very indispensable for Armenia, since it’s very good for us [Armenia] that we actually are exempt, our armed forces are exempt, from that obligation,” he added. “Because assuming the responsibility for the protection of that long border would be a great load to us [Armenia].”

And when asked whether Armenian authorities were going to remove the 102nd military base, Pashinyan responded as follows, in particular: “It [the base] is a very important part of the security system of the Republic of Armenia because we have contracts; and under those contracts, that military base has specific commitments.

During her visit to Moscow, Russia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan visited the State Tretyakov Gallery on July 24 and met with its director Zelfira Tregulova. At the meeting, Hakobyan and Tregulova discussed a number of issues concerning cooperation with the gallery, including issues related to the possible opening of the Tretyakov Gallery’s Yerevan branch.

Afterwards Hakobyan met with a number of women figures of different Russian sectors.

The PM’s wife informed the participants of the meeting about her Women For Peace campaign, asking them to accept her speech exclusively as a speech of a woman and a mother.

Noting that the main mission of the initiative is to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Hakobyan particularly said: “I actually think that it isn’t important how this conflict originated. What matters is the human lives, the young human lives which are paid before this conflict”.